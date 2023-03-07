Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with Buy Recommendation

On March 7, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 388.19% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 388.19% from its latest reported closing price of $0.77.

The projected annual revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.48.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 8,601K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,597K shares, representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 54.26% over the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 7,067K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 5,592K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 69.14% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sonic GP holds 4,552K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 29.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.15%, an increase of 27.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 57,936K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

