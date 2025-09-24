Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Ocean Power Technologies (NYSEAM:OPTT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocean Power Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPTT is 0.00%, an increase of 52.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.41% to 15,659K shares. The put/call ratio of OPTT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,646K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,573K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,797K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPTT by 7.00% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,173K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPTT by 23.80% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 801K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 30.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPTT by 19.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.