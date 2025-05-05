Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NasdaqCM:NMTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 413.67% Upside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for NeuroOne Medical Technologies is $3.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.18 to a high of $3.31. The average price target represents an increase of 413.67% from its latest reported closing price of $0.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroOne Medical Technologies is 9MM, an increase of 54.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroOne Medical Technologies. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMTC is 0.00%, an increase of 96.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.23% to 1,948K shares. The put/call ratio of NMTC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 712K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 312K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 53.86% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 155K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 86.44% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 82K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation develops film electrode technology. The Company provides diagnosis through EEG recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients with neurological disorders.

