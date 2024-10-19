Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Neonode (NEON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Neonode (NasdaqCM:NEON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 311.11% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neonode is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 311.11% from its latest reported closing price of $9.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neonode is 11MM, an increase of 153.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neonode. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEON is 0.00%, an increase of 39.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.10% to 707K shares. The put/call ratio of NEON is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 139K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 112K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEON by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 61K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEON by 114.22% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 36K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neonode Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neonode Inc. is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 75 million products and the company holds more than 120 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, medical, avionics, and automotive industries. Neonode operates in three business areas: HMI Solutions, HMI Products and Remote Sensing Solutions. In HMI Solutions, Neonode offers customized touch and gesture control solutions for different markets and segments, including the military & avionics and industrial segments. In HMI Products, the company provides standardized sensor modules for contactless touch, touch and gesture sensing applications relevant to many industries, including the elevator and interactive kiosk segments. In Remote Sensing Solutions, Neonode offers software solutions for driver and in-cabin monitoring in vehicles.

