Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:IKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.42% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 220.42% from its latest reported closing price of $1.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 9MM, an increase of 872,599,900.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 24.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKT is 0.25%, an increase of 230.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 83.81% to 104,804K shares.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 13,019K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,950K shares , representing an increase of 15.89%.

Soleus Capital Management holds 10,875K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,325K shares , representing an increase of 41.84%.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 8,625K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares , representing an increase of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 50.75% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 8,064K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares , representing an increase of 34.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 52.04% over the last quarter.

Trails Edge Capital Partners holds 6,178K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company.

