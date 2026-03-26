Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (NasdaqGS:HST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.71% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is $21.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.71% from its latest reported closing price of $19.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,445MM, a decrease of 11.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 527 owner(s) or 41.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.12%, an increase of 41.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.21% to 715,878K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 70,675K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,800K shares , representing a decrease of 21.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 35,421K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,129K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,766K shares , representing a decrease of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 90.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,701K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,207K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 45.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,556K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,021K shares , representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 88.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.