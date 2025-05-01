Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 393.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings is $3.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 393.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FiscalNote Holdings is 185MM, an increase of 53.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in FiscalNote Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.26%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 59,460K shares. The put/call ratio of NOTE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 29,172K shares representing 19.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,164K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,611K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 2,273K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 60.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 114.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,576K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 57.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 16.40% over the last quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on global companies in telecom, media and technology, healthcare, fintech and consumer sectors with compelling Asian growth potential.

