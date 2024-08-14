Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is 126.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111.29 GBX to a high of 138.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of 119.99 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 17,103MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,525 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I6Q is 0.24%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 202,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,667K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,195K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 1.85% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,359K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 5.65% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,083K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,557K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,471K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 82.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,506K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,491K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 7.02% over the last quarter.

