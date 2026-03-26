Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of DiamondRock Hospitality (NasdaqGS:DRH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for DiamondRock Hospitality is $10.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of $9.59 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for DiamondRock Hospitality is 1,087MM, a decrease of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiamondRock Hospitality. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 41.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.09%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.80% to 222,363K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 8,771K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,152K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,380K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,845K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 7,781K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,537K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 6,611K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,572K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,662K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 7.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.