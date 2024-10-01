Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.76% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $24.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.24 to a high of $26.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1.76% from its latest reported closing price of $24.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 39MM, a decrease of 80.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCRX is 0.70%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 1,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 428K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 4.62% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 332K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 10.25% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 246K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 160K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

