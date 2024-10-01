Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Crescent Capital BDC (NasdaqGM:CCAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of $18.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Capital BDC is 194MM, a decrease of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCAP is 0.15%, an increase of 24.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.02% to 13,332K shares. The put/call ratio of CCAP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas County & District Retirement System holds 5,002K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 4,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 1,844K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCAP by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 663K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCAP by 70.09% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 648K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 76.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCAP by 349.45% over the last quarter.

Crescent Capital BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP ('Crescent'). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

