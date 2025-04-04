Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of CeriBell (CBLL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of CeriBell (NasdaqGS:CBLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.82% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for CeriBell is $33.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 83.82% from its latest reported closing price of $18.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in CeriBell. This is an increase of 165 owner(s) or 611.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBLL is 0.95%, an increase of 382.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 822.80% to 25,402K shares. The put/call ratio of CBLL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 3,967K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company.

Red Tree Management holds 2,206K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company.

Yu Fan holds 1,222K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,177K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBLL by 33.36% over the last quarter.

ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP holds 1,088K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.