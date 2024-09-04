Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Autonomix Medical (AMIX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Autonomix Medical (NasdaqCM:AMIX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autonomix Medical. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 69.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIX is 0.00%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 222.06% to 112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 15K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

