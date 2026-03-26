Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Apple Hospitality REIT is $13.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $11.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apple Hospitality REIT is 1,518MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple Hospitality REIT. This is an decrease of 279 owner(s) or 42.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLE is 0.32%, an increase of 71.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.36% to 199,518K shares. The put/call ratio of APLE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,108K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,173K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,605K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,081K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,586K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,648K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 49.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,291K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,012K shares , representing a decrease of 32.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 56.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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