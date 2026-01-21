Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Amaze Holdings (AMZE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Amaze Holdings (NYSEAM:AMZE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amaze Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZE is 0.00%, an increase of 90.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 244.65% to 179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFG Investments holds 51K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 72.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZE by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors holds 39K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 64.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZE by 54.69% over the last quarter.

Goldstone Financial Group holds 23K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 94.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZE by 378.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.