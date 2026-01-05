Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt (AKTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:AKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,461.62% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt is $4.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1,461.62% from its latest reported closing price of $0.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt is 11MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTX is 0.00%, an increase of 85.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.00% to 1,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cresset Asset Management holds 822K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 97.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTX by 3,247.68% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 146K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTX by 31.63% over the last quarter.

