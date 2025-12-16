Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of AirJoule Technologies (NasdaqCM:AIRJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AirJoule Technologies is $10.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.84 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 204.97% from its latest reported closing price of $3.47 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in AirJoule Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 21.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRJ is 0.00%, an increase of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.15% to 7,566K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRJ is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 1,651K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 557K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRJ by 47.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 331K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.