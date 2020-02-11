Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/13/20, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LTS.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1667, payable on 2/28/20. As a percentage of LTS.PRA's recent share price of $25.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of LTS.PRA to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when LTS.PRA shares open for trading on 2/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.98%, which compares to an average yield of 5.18% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTS.PRA shares, versus LTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for LTS.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1667 on Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LTS.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LTS) are down about 0.3%.

