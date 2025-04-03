Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Sachem Capital (BMV:SACH)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded their outlook for Sachem Capital (BMV:SACH) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SACH is 0.07%, an increase of 64.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.20% to 2,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Melia Wealth holds 3,414K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 44.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,568K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 48.96% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cox Capital Mgt holds 602K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 551K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 71.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.