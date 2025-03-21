Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (BMV:PEG)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded their outlook for Public Service Enterprise Group (BMV:PEG) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.36%, an increase of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 440,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,625K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,796K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,448K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,484K shares , representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,600K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,678K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 11.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,487K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,047K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,195K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,830K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.