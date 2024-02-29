Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded their outlook for Horizon Technology Finance (NasdaqGS:HRZN) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.59% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance is 11.76. The forecasts range from a low of 9.34 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.59% from its latest reported closing price of 12.20.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance is 110MM, a decrease of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRZN is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 1,893K shares. The put/call ratio of HRZN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 55.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Green Alpha Advisors holds 199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 28.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 18.91% over the last quarter.

NXTE - AXS Green Alpha ETF holds 137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 66.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 36.99% over the last quarter.

Eqis Capital Management holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Horizon Technology Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia.

