Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Gladstone Investment (LSE:0IVR)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded their outlook for Gladstone Investment (LSE:0IVR) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Investment is 14.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.68 GBX to a high of 15.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of 14.08 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Investment is 71MM, a decrease of 24.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Investment. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IVR is 0.17%, an increase of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 6,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Melia Wealth holds 1,089K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IVR by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IVR by 1.15% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IVR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 243K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IVR by 17.24% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 61.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IVR by 49.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.