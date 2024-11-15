Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Bionano Genomics (LSE:0A4K)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded their outlook for Bionano Genomics (LSE:0A4K) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4K is 0.00%, an increase of 28.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.21% to 6,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4K by 33.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 883K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4K by 52.33% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 614K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

Gmt Capital holds 530K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

