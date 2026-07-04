Ladder Capital's Asset Management Head Sells 35,000 Shares — What's Really at Stake?

Key Points

Perelman sold 35,000 shares of Common Stock.

The transaction represented 7.55% of Perelman's direct holdings.

All shares sold were held directly.

Perelman retains 428,684 shares of Common Stock directly.

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On May 29 and June 2, 2026, Robert Perelman, Head of Asset Management at Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), reported the open-market sale of 35,000 shares of Common Stock, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 35,000 Transaction value ~$359,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 428,684 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.25); post-transaction value based on trade-date close price.

Key questions

What proportion of Perelman's direct Common Stock holdings was sold in this transaction?

This transaction accounted for 7.55% of Perelman's direct Common Stock position, reducing his direct holdings from 463,684 to 428,684 shares.

This transaction accounted for 7.55% of Perelman's direct Common Stock position, reducing his direct holdings from 463,684 to 428,684 shares. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in the sale?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from trusts, LLCs, or derivative securities.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from trusts, LLCs, or derivative securities. How does the transaction size compare to Perelman's prior open-market sales?

Over the past two years, Perelman executed two open-market sales totaling 60,000 shares; this transaction of 35,000 shares is his largest individual direct sale in that period, with the prior sale involving 25,000 shares.

Over the past two years, Perelman executed two open-market sales totaling 60,000 shares; this transaction of 35,000 shares is his largest individual direct sale in that period, with the prior sale involving 25,000 shares. Does Perelman maintain a material ownership stake after this transaction?

Yes; Perelman continues to hold 428,684 shares of Common Stock directly, supporting a continuing alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-07-02) $10.03 Market capitalization $1.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $388 million Dividend yield 8.51%

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using July 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

LADR offers conduit and balance sheet first mortgage loans, invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities, and owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate assets.

the company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), generating income from interest on loans, investment securities, and property rental and sales.

Ladder Capital serves institutional investors, commercial real estate owners, and property developers seeking financing or investment solutions.

Ladder Capital Corp is a New York-based REIT specializing in commercial real estate finance and investment, with a diversified business model spanning loans, securities, and direct property ownership. The company leverages a focused team and deep market expertise to originate, acquire, and manage a range of mortgage and structured finance products. Its strategic emphasis on income-generating assets and disciplined risk management supports stable cash flows and an attractive dividend yield for shareholders.

What this transaction means for investors

For context, this sale wasn't made under a 10b5-1 trading plan, so it reads as a discretionary decision rather than something scheduled months in advance. Even so, Perelman still holds over 428,000 shares directly, which keeps his interests closely tied to the company's performance. Ladder Capital isn't a landlord in the traditional REIT sense, it's a lender. The company originates commercial mortgage loans, invests in mortgage-backed securities, and holds a smaller book of owned real estate on the side, which makes it more of a credit business wearing a REIT structure. That distinction matters for what could go wrong here: Ladder's fortunes are tied to the health of commercial real estate borrowers and the broader lending environment, not occupancy rates at a specific set of properties. If commercial real estate credit stays orderly, this diversified, floating-rate-heavy loan book can be a steady income generator. If credit conditions tighten or defaults rise, a lender feels that pressure faster than an owner collecting rent checks. For investors, the appeal here is less about growth and more about yield, this is a name to hold if you're comfortable underwriting commercial real estate credit risk alongside the company, not sidestepping it. If lower-risk exposure to real estate is more your speed, it's worth comparing Ladder against some of the steadier, more conservatively run REITs before deciding where it fits in your portfolio.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.