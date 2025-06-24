Ladder Capital Prices Public Offering Of $500 Mln Of 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) announced that its subsidiaries, Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation, have priced a public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2030.

The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about July 3, 2025. The Notes will be the Issuers' senior unsecured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.

Ladder Capital's subsidiaries intend to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption, repurchase or other repayment of their outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025.

J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and Societe Generale are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

