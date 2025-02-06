LADDER CAPITAL Earnings Results: $LADR Reports Quarterly Earnings

LADDER CAPITAL ($LADR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $68,620,000, missing estimates of $81,429,996 by $-12,809,996.

LADDER CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

LADDER CAPITAL insiders have traded $LADR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LADR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAMELA MCCORMACK (President) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $612,500

ROBERT PERELMAN (Head of Asset Management) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $303,750

LADDER CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of LADDER CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

