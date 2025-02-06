Ladder Capital Corp. Profit Advances In Q4, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $31.4 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $19.2 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $119.5 million from $121.3 million last year.

Ladder Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

