Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Analysts Are Way More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Ladder Capital's five analysts is for revenues of US$172m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.03 per share in 2021. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$192m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.087 in 2021. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Ladder Capital's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

NYSE:LADR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ladder Capital is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 60% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 8.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to decline 8.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that Ladder Capital is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Ladder Capital to become unprofitable this year. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Ladder Capital, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Ladder Capital, like its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 5 other flags we've identified.

