Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LADR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LADR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.57, the dividend yield is 6.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LADR was $11.57, representing a -8.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 70.9% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

LADR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LADR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports LADR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -40.32%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ladr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.