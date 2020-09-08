Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LADR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -41.18% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.73, the dividend yield is 10.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LADR was $7.73, representing a -59.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.97 and a 191.7% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

LADR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LADR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports LADR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -73.1%, compared to an industry average of -18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LADR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.