Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LADR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LADR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LADR was $11.87, representing a -3.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.32 and a 307.9% increase over the 52 week low of $2.91.

LADR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). LADR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports LADR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LADR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LADR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LADR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRFZ with an increase of 48.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LADR at 0.21%.

