Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LADR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LADR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.14, the dividend yield is 6.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LADR was $12.14, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 91.79% increase over the 52 week low of $6.33.

LADR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). Zacks Investment Research reports LADR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -67.74%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LADR Dividend History page.

