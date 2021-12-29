Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LADR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LADR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.15, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LADR was $12.15, representing a -3.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 31.21% increase over the 52 week low of $9.26.

LADR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LADR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports LADR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ladr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.