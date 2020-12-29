Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LADR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LADR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 8.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LADR was $9.85, representing a -48.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.97 and a 271.7% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

LADR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LADR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports LADR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -69.66%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LADR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.