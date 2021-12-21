Ladder Capital Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LADR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.60, changing hands as high as $11.86 per share. Ladder Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LADR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LADR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.26 per share, with $12.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.78.

