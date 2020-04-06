Ladbrokes owner sees near $62 mln monthly profit hit from pandemic

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC said on Monday it expects to lose 50 million pounds ($61.35 million) in core profit every month from the coronavirus lockdown and resulting halts in international sports, half its previous damage estimate but still slashed expectations for profit this year.

April 6 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC GVC.L said on Monday it expects to lose 50 million pounds ($61.35 million) in core profit every month from the coronavirus lockdown and resulting halts in international sports, half its previous damage estimate but still slashed expectations for profit this year.

The company, which had previously estimated a reduction of 100 million pounds per month in 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, also said it was withdrawing its interim dividend to conserve cash.

($1 = 0.8151 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More