Ladbrokes owner offers to buy Sweden's Enlabs for about $343 million

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc said on Thursday it has offered to buy Sweden-based sports betting firm Enlabs AB for about $343 million, days after rejecting an $11 billion takeover approach from U.S.-based MGM Resorts.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc ENT.L said on Thursday it has offered to buy Sweden-based sports betting firm Enlabs AB NLABA.ST for about $343 million, days after rejecting an $11 billion takeover approach from U.S.-based MGM Resorts MGM.N.

Entain, which earlier this week said the approach from MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business, is offering 40 SEK for each Enlabs share.

"The acquisition of Enlabs is perfectly aligned with our strategy of expanding across new regulated international markets," said Entain Chief Executive Shay Segev, who in November announced plans to exit unregulated markets by 2023.

Entain, formerly known as GVC Holdings, also raised its annual core earnings forecast to between 825 million pounds and 845 million pounds, an increase of about 7%.

The Enlabs offer has been backed by the Swedish company's board and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, the London-listed company said.

($1 = 8.1732 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

