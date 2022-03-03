Ladbrokes owner Entain's profit rises on online gambling growth

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Entain rode the popularity of online betting during lockdowns to report higher annual core earnings on Thursday, but the British gambling firm refrained from paying shareholders a dividend.

Adds details on dividend, results and background

March 3 (Reuters) - Entain ENT.L rode the popularity of online betting during lockdowns to report higher annual core earnings on Thursday, but the British gambling firm refrained from paying shareholders a dividend.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as online brands such as bwin and partypoker, said its core earnings climbed 4.6% to 881.7 million pounds ($1.18 billion) in 2021. Analysts on average had expected 874.4 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from online net gaming jumped 12% year-on-year.

The London-listed betting group, which had paused dividend payments last year due to uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, said it would review the resumption of dividends at a later stage.

"As we start 2022 we see retail heading towards pre-COVID levels and online performing in line with expectations against tough prior year comparables," Entain said in a statement.

Although Entain has enjoyed a boom in online gambling, the momentum has slowed, with online betting revenue falling in the final three months of 2021 after 23 quarters of double-digit growth.

Its latest results follow a year in which both U.S. rival DraftKings DKNG.O and casino operator MGM MGM.N made takeover approaches for Entain, though neither resulted in a deal.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG MGM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters