News & Insights

Ladbrokes owner Entain warns on online gaming revenue

September 25, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds FY outlook in paragraph 2; CEO comment in paragraph 4

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L said on Monday it expects third-quarter online net gaming revenue to be down by "high single digit percent" on a pro-forma basis, citing regulatory headwinds and slower-than-expected growth in Australia and Italy.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops also added it expects group online gaming revenue for the full year to be down "low single digit percent" on a pro-forma basis.

The company had earlier forecast annual growth in the mid-teens for online gaming revenue, including the acquisitions of STS Holdings and Angstrom Sports, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

"We continue to see good underlying growth in our online business and are reiterating our EBITDA guidance for the year despite softer than expected revenue growth in Q3 and the ongoing roll-out of industry-leading safer gambling measures," CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.