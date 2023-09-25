Ladbrokes owner Entain warns on online gaming revenue

Adds FY outlook in paragraph 2; CEO comment in paragraph 4

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L said on Monday it expects third-quarter online net gaming revenue to be down by "high single digit percent" on a pro-forma basis, citing regulatory headwinds and slower-than-expected growth in Australia and Italy.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops also added it expects group online gaming revenue for the full year to be down "low single digit percent" on a pro-forma basis.

The company had earlier forecast annual growth in the mid-teens for online gaming revenue, including the acquisitions of STS Holdings and Angstrom Sports, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

"We continue to see good underlying growth in our online business and are reiterating our EBITDA guidance for the year despite softer than expected revenue growth in Q3 and the ongoing roll-out of industry-leading safer gambling measures," CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

