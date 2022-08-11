US Markets

Ladbrokes owner Entain to buy Croatia's SuperSport as profit rises

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Gambling firm Entain said on Thursday it would launch a new venture to drive growth in Central and Eastern Europe markets and purchase Croatia's SuperSport Group after the Ladbrokes owner reported a surge in its first-half profit.

Entain, which also owns Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, said it will pay 600 million pounds ($731.04 million) in cash for SuperSport.

The London-listed firm's underlying operating profit came in at 246.5 million pounds for the six-month period ended June 30, up 20% from year-ago numbers.

Gambling firms gained during the pandemic as punters went online for entertainment during lockdowns but now face pressure as customers cut down on non-essential spending due to rising fuel and food costs.

Entain, previously known as GVC Holdings, said total online gaming revenue declined 7%.

Entain said its U.S. joint venture with MGM Resorts MGM.N, BetMGM, is on track to deliver full-year net gaming revenue of more than $1.3 billion.

The company, which had paused dividend payments last year due to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was starting with a total dividend of 100 million pounds for the financial year ending December.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

