Ladbrokes owner Entain sets aside 585 mln stg for UK tax penalty

August 10, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L said on Thursday it had taken a 585 million pound ($744.5 million) provision for a potential settlement in an investigation by British tax authorities.

The investigation included a review of the gambling firm's former Turkey-facing business, where Entain said historical misconduct involving former third-party suppliers and ex-employees of the group may have occurred.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops said the settlement would be paid over a four-year period. It expects judicial approval in the fourth quarter.

The company, which also operates online brands bwin and partypoker, posted a 6% increase in half-year core profit to 499.4 million pounds, aided by strong performance in online gaming and an increase in active customers.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

