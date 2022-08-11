Ladbrokes owner Entain set to buy Croatia's SuperSport after profit rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gambling firm Entain ENT.L said on Thursday it would launch a new venture to drive growth in Central and Eastern Europe markets and purchase Croatia's SuperSport Group after the Ladbrokes owner reported a surge in its first-half profit.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, said it will pay 600 million pounds ($731.04 million) in cash for SuperSport.

The London-listed firm's underlying operating profit came in at 246.5 million pounds for the six-month period ended June 30, up 20% from year-ago numbers.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.