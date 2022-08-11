Ladbrokes owner Entain set to buy Croatia's SuperSport after profit rises

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Gambling firm Entain said on Thursday it would launch a new venture to drive growth in Central and Eastern Europe markets and purchase Croatia's SuperSport Group after the Ladbrokes owner reported a surge in its first-half profit.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gambling firm Entain ENT.L said on Thursday it would launch a new venture to drive growth in Central and Eastern Europe markets and purchase Croatia's SuperSport Group after the Ladbrokes owner reported a surge in its first-half profit.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, said it will pay 600 million pounds ($731.04 million) in cash for SuperSport.

The London-listed firm's underlying operating profit came in at 246.5 million pounds for the six-month period ended June 30, up 20% from year-ago numbers.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More