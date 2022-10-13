Ladbrokes owner Entain sees higher quarterly online gaming revenue

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Entain ENT.L on Thursday forecast its fourth-quarter online gaming revenue to improve on the prospect of the soccer World Cup set to start next month, while the British gambling firm also reported a marginal rise in its total net gaming revenue.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, said total revenue rose 2% in the three-month period ended Sept. 30, but was flat on a constant-currency basis.

