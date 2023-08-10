News & Insights

Ladbrokes owner Entain reports higher half-year profit

August 10, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L reported a rise in half-year core profit on Thursday, boosted by strong performance in online gaming and an increase in active customers.

The company said it had taken a 585 million pound ($744.2 million) provision as part of an investigation by Britain's tax authority.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands posted a 6% increase in core profit to 499.4 million pounds in the six months through June.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

