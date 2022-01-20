Ladbrokes owner Entain reports higher fourth-quarter revenue

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L reported higher fourth-quarter gaming revenue on Thursday, as betting activity at its physical shops bounced back, although its online business suffered a decline after a long period of double-digit growth.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops, said net gaming revenue, a measure of revenue from betting before taxes, climbed 4% during the three months ended Dec. 31. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60%.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

