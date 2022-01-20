Ladbrokes owner Entain reports higher fourth-quarter revenue

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

British gambling firm Entain reported higher fourth-quarter gaming revenue on Thursday, as betting activity at its physical shops bounced back, although its online business suffered a decline after a long period of double-digit growth.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L reported higher fourth-quarter gaming revenue on Thursday, as betting activity at its physical shops bounced back, although its online business suffered a decline after a long period of double-digit growth.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops, said net gaming revenue, a measure of revenue from betting before taxes, climbed 4% during the three months ended Dec. 31. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60%.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters