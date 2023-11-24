News & Insights

Ladbrokes-owner Entain reaches settlement deal on Turkish bribery probe

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

November 24, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Entain ENT.L on Friday reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the UK's Crown Prosecution Service relating to alleged bribery offences at the gambling group's former Turkish unit.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops said the terms of the agreement were in line with the 585-million pound ($729 million) provision announced in August, and would now seek final judicial approval on Dec. 5.

CPS prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other organisations in England and Wales.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

