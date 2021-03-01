Ladbrokes owner Entain raises offer for Enlabs to $440 mln

Corrects grammar syntax in first paragraph to say 'Sweden-based' not 'Swedish-based'

March 1 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain ENT.L on Monday raised its offer for rival sports betting firm Enlabs AB NLABA.ST, valuing the Sweden-based company at around 3.7 billion crowns ($440.16 million).

The British company raised the cash offer to 53 crowns per share from 40 crowns per share, adding that it would not increase the price further.

($1 = 8.4060 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.