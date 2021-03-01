ENT

Ladbrokes owner Entain raises offer for Enlabs to $440 mln

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Ladbrokes owner Entain on Monday raised its offer for rival sports betting firm Enlabs AB, valuing the Sweden-based company at around 3.7 billion crowns ($440.16 million).

March 1 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain ENT.L on Monday raised its offer for rival sports betting firm Enlabs AB NLABA.ST, valuing the Sweden-based company at around 3.7 billion crowns ($440.16 million).

The British company raised the cash offer to 53 crowns per share from 40 crowns per share, adding that it would not increase the price further.

($1 = 8.4060 Swedish crowns)

