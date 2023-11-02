News & Insights

Ladbrokes-owner Entain Q3 revenue hurt by ongoing regulation in Britain

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

November 02, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Drops extraneous "third-quarter" from first paragraph

Nov 2(Reuters) - Entain ENT.L said on Thursday its online net gaming revenue fell in the third quarter, hurt by adverse sporting results and ongoing regulation in Britain which persisted longer than expected.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands said online net gaming revenue on a pro forma basis was down 6% for the three months ended on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.