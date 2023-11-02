Ladbrokes-owner Entain Q3 revenue hurt by ongoing regulation in Britain

Drops extraneous "third-quarter" from first paragraph

Nov 2(Reuters) - Entain ENT.L said on Thursday its online net gaming revenue fell in the third quarter, hurt by adverse sporting results and ongoing regulation in Britain which persisted longer than expected.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands said online net gaming revenue on a pro forma basis was down 6% for the three months ended on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.