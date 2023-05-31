Ladbrokes-owner Entain may face penalty from UK tax authority

Adds details of investigation in paragraphs 2 to 4

May 31 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc ENT.L said on Wednesday it was likely to get slapped with a "substantial financial penalty" as part of a probe by Britain's tax authority into issues including possible misconduct involving former third party suppliers.

The gambling firm said the ongoing investigation includes a review of the its former Turkish-facing business and added that historical misconduct involving former third party suppliers and ex-employees of the group may have occurred.

"While the company cannot say at this stage what the consequences of the investigation will be, it is likely that they will include a substantial financial penalty which is yet to be determined," the company said in a statement.

Entain said it was in deferred prosecution agreement talks with the Crown Prosecution Service and was working towards resolving the issue.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

