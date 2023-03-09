Ladbrokes owner Entain flags regulatory headwinds for 2023

March 09, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

March 9 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L on Thursday forecast some regulatory headwinds this year and reported a 13% rise in its annual profit, aided by strong betting during the FIFA World Cup and the National Football League.

Gambling companies have benefited from betting shops reopening in the past year, but declining online revenue, stiffer regulation for online gambling in Britain and a cost-of-living crisis pose challenges for the industry.

Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, still reported underlying core earnings of 993 million pounds ($1.18 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 881.7 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had forecast an underlying core profit of 975 million pounds.

